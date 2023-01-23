Poland signals intent to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW: Poland's prime minister said on Monday (Jan 23) his government would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and planned to send them whether or not Berlin agreed.

Germany's foreign minister had said on Sunday that Berlin would not stand in the way if Poland wanted to do so.

The issue of supplying the German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has dominated recent discussions among Western allies about how much and what sort of material aid they should give Ukraine as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion nears.

The development comes as both sides are believed to be planning spring offensives to break deadlock in what has become a war of attrition in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Current fighting is centred on the town of Bakhmut in the east, where Russia's Wagner mercenaries and Ukrainian forces have been locked in battle. Russia said on Sunday its forces were improving their positions in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile was grappling with a corruption scandal which could dampen Western enthusiasm for his government.

A newspaper reported that the military had allegedly secured food at highly inflated prices and a deputy minister resigned after an investigation into allegations he accepted a bribe.