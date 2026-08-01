Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident

WARSAW: Poland summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday (Jul 31) and handed him a protest note after a Russian missile landed on Polish territory, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Warsaw confirmed on Friday that the projectile, which came down in eastern Poland on Thursday, was a Russian Kh-101 missile. The incident was the latest in a series of airspace incursions on NATO's eastern flank that have fueled fears that the war in Ukraine may spill over the alliance's borders.

"We conveyed to the ambassador our unequivocal condemnation of hostile actions directed against the security of a sovereign state and its citizens," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior told reporters.

"We demand an end to actions that endanger the lives and safety of citizens and, at the same time, pose a risk of an aviation disaster."

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said earlier on Friday that Warsaw had established the missile that landed in Poland was produced near Moscow in the second quarter of this year.

"This means that Russia is using newly produced missiles to strike Ukraine," he wrote on X. "It confirms reports that Russian wartime stockpiles have been depleted."