US scraps deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has cancelled plans to deploy 4,000 US-based troops to Poland, two US officials said, a surprise decision slammed by lawmakers that renewed questions about US President Donald Trump's expected troop cuts in Europe.

General Christopher LaNeve, the Army's acting chief of staff, confirmed the decision during testimony on Friday before the House Armed Services Committee. But he did little to explain it, besides saying "it made the most sense for that brigade to not do its deployment in theater."

Joe Courtney, a Democratic lawmaker, told LaNeve the decision sent a "horrible message" about Trump's commitment to Europe.

"Frankly, it's not just our adversaries that are paying attention. It's our allies," Courtney said.

The top Republican on the committee, Mike Rogers, and the top Democrat, Adam Smith, both criticized the move and expressed exasperation that Congress was neither notified nor consulted, as required.

"We don't know what's going on here, but I can just tell you, we're not happy with what's being talked about, particularly since there's been no statutory consultation with us," Rogers said, warning Congress would inflict "pain" on the Pentagon if it attempted to drop below minimum troop levels in Europe.

Smith noted that the Army had already sent an advance team of soldiers to Poland to prepare for the deployment and that equipment was already being shipped when Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's orders came down.

"It is a pretty dramatic decision to, at the last minute, pull a team that you're trying to send over there. If there's some strategy behind it, then you guys ought to know and you ought to be able to communicate it to us," Smith said.