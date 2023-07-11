Logo
World

Poland wants NATO pipelines to reach further east, president says
Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jun 28, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko)

11 Jul 2023 04:53AM
WARSAW: Poland wants NATO to discuss extending its Cold War era oil pipeline system further east, President Andrzej Duda said on Monday (Jul 10) before leaving for Vilnius for a NATO summit that will start on Tuesday.

"We will certainly raise the issue of the expansion of fuel supply pipelines, NATO pipelines. Today they end in Germany because they are the remnants of what was built during the Cold War," Duda told reporters.

"We would like, after more than 20 years of our presence in NATO, for the alliance to finally decide that it will finance, that NATO countries will finance their expansion, so that they reach NATO's eastern flank."

NATO's Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS) is a high-pressure pipeline network that transports jet fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel and naphtha across Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg and the Netherlands.

Source: Reuters

