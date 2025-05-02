Police arrest more than 400 in Istanbul May Day showdown

More than 400 people were arrested, a day after 100 people were detained for allegedly planning to protest in the central Taksim Square, where demonstrations have been banned since 2013.



"The number of arrests that have been reported to us exceeds 400," the Istanbul branch of the CHD lawyers group wrote on X.



Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that 407 protesters were arrested in Istanbul, while a statement by Istanbul authorities said 52,656 police officers had been deployed in the city.