Police hunt for gunman who shot Minnesota lawmakers while posing as officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Police were conducting a massive manhunt in Minnesota on Sunday (Jun 15) for the gunman who killed a Democratic state lawmaker while posing as a police officer, a crime that Governor Tim Walz characterized as a "politically motivated assassination."

The suspect, whom police identified as Vance Luther Boelter, 57, fled on foot early on Saturday when officers confronted him at the Brooklyn Park home of state Representative Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, who were both killed.

The gunman earlier had shot and wounded another Democratic lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette at their home a few miles away, authorities said.

Minnesota US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, said on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker" on Sunday morning that investigators believe Boelter is still in the region.

Authorities in Sibley County, about an hour by car southwest of Minneapolis, issued an alert on Sunday saying they had found the suspect's car in Faxon Township and instructing residents to keep their doors and cars locked, the county sheriff's office confirmed. Officers were searching residences in the area.

The location of the car is about 6.4 km east of Boelter's listed home address in Green Isle, also in Sibley County, which was searched by law enforcement officers on Saturday.

The gunman had left behind a vehicle outside Hortman's house in suburban Minneapolis that resembled a police SUV, including flashing lights, and contained a "manifesto" and a target list of other politicians and institutions, officials said.

Authorities had not publicly identified a specific motive as of Saturday evening.