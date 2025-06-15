Police hunt suspect in shooting of Democratic Minnesota lawmakers

The shootings come on the heels of a heated hearing in Congress on Thursday in which Walz and two other Democratic governors defended their states' policies to maintain sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, drawing attacks from Republicans who support Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown.

Investigators have identified the suspected shooter and believe that he is within 3 miles (5 km) of the shooting site because he fled on foot, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person added that the FBI and state law enforcement aircraft are on standby to join in the search for the shooter.

"There's no doubt he's gonna be caught, the scariest thing is what happens when he gets cornered," the person said. "Not only to himself, but to anybody else in the place he's hiding and of course the law-enforcement professionals that have to deal with him".

Minnesota State Patrol chief Col. Christina Bogojevic told reporters that police found flyers in the suspect's vehicle with "No Kings" printed on them, but said police had no direct links to the nationwide "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump's policies taking place on Saturday.

The organizing No Kings Coalition announced they canceled all protests in Minnesota given a shelter-in-place order and that the suspect was still at large and impersonating a police officer.

Trump said he was briefed on the "terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers".

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!" Trump said in a statement.