Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin

Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
A view of at least three rows of new graves for people killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a cemetery in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Apr 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)
Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
Cars destroyed amid Russia's attack on Ukraine are seen, after they were collected from different places, in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Apr 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)
Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces sits next to a destroyed car, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Apr 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)
19 Apr 2022 02:57AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 03:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday (Apr 18), as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts.

The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.

At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths. Under the watch of a few tearful mourners, workers hurriedly shovelled the sandy earth into one grave on Monday.

"As of now, we have inspected 269 dead bodies," said Serhiy Panteleyev, first deputy head of the police's main investigation department, at an online briefing.

He said forensic work was ongoing to determine the cause of death for many of the victims, sharing photos of severely charred human remains.

He said seven sites in Irpin where civilians were allegedly shot have been inspected, without giving further details.

Russia denies targeting civilians and has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us