Police say Bondi Beach mass shooting suspects 'acted alone'

SYDNEY: A father and son accused of a mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach "acted alone" and were not part of a wider terrorist cell, police said on Tuesday (Dec 30).

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed allegedly killed 15 people in an ISIS-inspired attack targeting a Jewish festival on Dec 14.

The pair travelled to the southern Philippines in the weeks before shooting, fuelling suspicions they may be linked to extremists in a region with a history of militant insurgencies.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Krissy Barrett said so far this did not appear to be the case.

"These individuals are alleged to have acted alone," she told reporters.

"There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out the attack."

Barrett said police would continue to probe why the pair travelled to the city of Davao, where CCTV showed they barely left their budget hotel.

"I want to be clear. I am not suggesting they were there for tourism," she said.