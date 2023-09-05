Police search for three missing people in deadly Spain floods, trains resume

MADRID: Police and rescue services searched on Tuesday (Sep 5) for three people missing after devastating floods hit central Spain as trains to the south resumed after thousands of passengers were left stranded.

The torrential downpour that swept over large swathes of Spain on Sunday and Monday, caused by a so-called cut-off low phenomenon, left three people dead and wreaked havoc on transport infrastructure, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections.

The heaviest damage was in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid in the country's centre.

Local authorities, the army's emergency response corps, firefighters and law enforcement officers were working to "guarantee the stability of a key pipeline in the system supplying water to more than 270,000 people in the south of Madrid and Toledo", Environment Minister Teresa Ribera told reporters.