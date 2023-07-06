Police shooter who killed teen in France says never issued threat

VERSAILLES, France: A French policeman who sparked riots last week after killing a teenager has denied threatening to shoot the boy in the head before opening fire, legal documents seen by AFP showed on Thursday (Jul 6).

The 38-year-old officer, named as Florian M, told the IGPN internal police investigation service he did not say the words "you're going to get a bullet in the head", according to a transcript seen by AFP.

The apparent threat was a key feature of a bystander's video of the shooting that contradicted the initial police account and sparked successive nights of rioting in which cars and public buildings were burnt, businesses looted and youths clashed with police.

Investigators believe they were uttered by a second officer at the scene, with digital checks on the video ongoing.

Florian M, a motorbike traffic officer, said he had pulled the trigger because he was afraid the driver of the car, 17-year-old Nahel, would drive off and "drag" his colleague with him.