Polish PM calls for tough response to civilian deaths in Ukraine

WARSAW: The European Union must impose harsher sanctions on Russia and supply Ukraine with more arms, Poland's prime minister said on Sunday (Apr 3), as he called for an international tribunal to investigate killings in the town of Bucha.

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to images of bodies strewn across the streets of the town. Russia denies Ukraine's accusation.

"The crimes Russia has committed on close to 300 inhabitants of Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv must be called acts of genocide and be dealt with as such," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

"Everyone responsible - directly or indirectly- must be severely punished by an international tribunal."

Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian forces had killed civilians in Bucha, and said all photographs and footage showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

Morawiecki called for the European Union to impose harsher sanctions on Russia and more arms to be supplied to Ukraine.

"The EU must confiscate all Russian assets in its western banks as well as those of Russian oligarchs. It must sever all trade relations with Russia without delay," Morawiecki wrote.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters "will feel the consequences" of their actions and the West would impose more sanctions.

Earlier, the Polish foreign minister also called for international help in investigating the actions of the Russian army in the region around Kyiv.