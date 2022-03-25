Polish shooting ranges see rise in new users due to Ukraine war

WARSAW: A Polish firearms training company said it has seen increased interest in learning to shoot since the start of the war in Ukraine, with many people booking shooting lessons for the first time in their lives.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unleashed a wave of anxiety in Central Europe and some people in NATO-member Poland, Ukraine's Western neighbour, have enquired about joining the military and learning to use weapons.

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, interest has increased four or fivefold," said Piotr Mioduchowski, co-owner of PM Shooter. Before the war they had 30-35 calls a day to book a place, now they get more than 200, he said.

He added that most of those who came to the shooting range in the last month had not handled firearms before. Because some people feared the war may spread beyond Ukraine they were looking to get the skills to defend themselves, he said.