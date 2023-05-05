Pomp and protests as UK holds first coronation in 70 years

LONDON: Britain's first coronation in 70 years takes place on Saturday (May 6), with Charles III crowned king in an elaborate Christian ceremony steeped in solemn ritual and more than a millennium of history.

The coronation, the first of a British king since 1937, is the religious confirmation of his accession after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

Much of the Anglican service at London's Westminster Abbey - which will also crown Charles's second wife Camilla as queen - would be recognisable to the 74-year-old king's forebears 1,000 years ago.

But there will also be a clear departure with the involvement of women bishops, minority faith leaders and a more diverse and representative guest list of British society than the lords and ladies of old.

So too is the environmental theme at the ceremony, including vegan anointing oil and recycled ceremonial garb, reflecting Charles's lifelong championing of sustainability and biodiversity.

Coronation organiser the Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk Edward Fitzalan-Howard, called the event "a proud moment" in British history.

"During the coronation, the king will swear before God and the nation to serve our country as head of state, upholding our laws and maintaining justice for all," he told reporters this week.