Poop-emoji statue near US Capitol evokes stain of January 6 riot

WASHINGTON: There is a new temporary statue attracting attention near the US Capitol: a brass-coloured desk with poop on top of it.

The faeces atop, slightly larger than a soccer ball, looks like the popular iPhone poop emoji without the eyes and sits on top of the approximately six-foot (two-meter) wide desk. Viewed from the right perspective the pyramid of poop traces the outline of the Capitol's famous round dome.

A sign below the desk reveals its purpose: "This memorial honours the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election".

"President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6 as 'unbelievable patriots' and 'warriors.' This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy," the sign says.

The statue does not identify its origin but a National Park Service permit for the week-long stunt was filed by a group called Civic Crafted LLC. The woman identified on the permit did not respond to a request for comment.

"It's brilliant satire from my perspective," said Washington local Joel Williams, who works for the federal government. "But I just hope that a certain segment of this population don't look at it like a trophy, like 'Oh we did it, we accomplished our goal.'"