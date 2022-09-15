Poorest nations to push on compensation at climate talks

DAKAR: The world's poorest countries say they will insist that the UN's upcoming climate talks push ahead with proposals for a fund to compensate vulnerable nations for climate-inflicted damage.

Ministers and experts from the 46-nation Least Developed Countries (LDC) bloc, meeting in Dakar, said their countries were most exposed to climate impact but least to blame for the carbon emissions that cause it.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday (Sep 15) ahead of the November climate talks, they said that setting up a funding mechanism for loss and damage was of "crucial importance".

They also reiterated a call for "all parties, particularly major emitters" to make swift and deep cuts in carbon emissions, and for rich economies to honour past pledges on climate aid.

COP27 - the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - runs in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from Nov 6 to18.