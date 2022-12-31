Logo
Former Pope Benedict has died: Spokesman
World

Former Pope Benedict has died: Spokesman

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on Oct 19, 2014. (File photo: AP/Andrew Medichini)

31 Dec 2022 05:52PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 05:56PM)
VATICAN CITY: Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday (Dec 31) in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

He was 95.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9.34am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement. 

The German, who in 2013 was the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign as head of the worldwide Catholic Church, had become increasingly frail over the years.

He moved out of the papal palace and into a former convent within the Vatican when he retired.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/ic

