Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors

Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
Pope Francis meets with delegation of the Italian Revenue Agency at the Vatican January 31, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
Pope Francis meets with delegation of the Italian Revenue Agency at the Vatican January 31, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis waves after delivering his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
Pope Francis meets with delegation of the Italian Revenue Agency at the Vatican January 31, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope blesses those everyone loves to hate - tax collectors
Pope Francis meets with delegation of the Italian Revenue Agency at the Vatican January 31, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
01 Feb 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 05:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY :Pope Francis on Monday encouraged the people everyone loves to hate - tax collectors - telling them that while they will never win popularity contests, they were vital for the functioning of a fair society.

"Your work appears to be thankless ...," he told a delegation from the Agenzia delle Entrate, Italy's revenue agency, acknowledging that taxation was often seen as "putting your hands in other people's pockets."

But Francis said everyone had to pay their fair share of taxes, particularly the wealthy, so that the weakest members of society were not "crushed by the most powerful" people.

"In reality, taxation is a sign of legality and justice," he said.

Going off script, Francis praised Italy's national health care system, which is mostly free, as an example of how taxes can be well used, calling it "one of the most beautiful things" the country has.

"Defend it, because we should not fall into a health care system where one has to pay, where the poor do not have the right to anything," he said.

He praised the honesty of those who pay their taxes, denouncing tax evasion and the underground, or off-the-books, economy.

In Italy, where a comedian once joked that tax evasion is the country's most popular sport after soccer, an estimated more than €100 billion a year is lost to tax evasion, according to recent statistics.

Officials also estimate that Italy's underground economy - without contracts, social security contributions or taxes deducted - is worth about €200 billion a year, or about 11 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Francis also told the tax collectors that while they may not be showered with affection on earth, they have a patron saint in heaven. He reminded them that St Matthew the Apostle was a publican, or tax collector in Roman times, before he decided to follow Jesus.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pope Francis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us