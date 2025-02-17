Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

ROME: Pope Francis was in hospital for a fourth day on Monday (Feb 17), with the Vatican saying he was being treated for a respiratory tract infection and was in stable condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff had a peaceful night on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA reported. The Vatican had not yet provided an update on the pope's condition on Monday.

Pope Francis, who has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning.

His doctors have advised complete rest, and Pope Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

The Vatican on Sunday described his condition as "stable" and said his treatment was ongoing. It said earlier he would remain in hospital for as long as required.

While in hospital over the weekend, the pope continued his recent practice of making phone calls to speak with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported on Monday.

One of the parish members said Pope Francis had called on both Friday and Saturday and was in "good humour" but sounded "a bit tired".

The Vatican has cancelled the pope's planned visit to Rome's famed Cinecitta film studios, scheduled for Monday.

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days," the pope wrote on X on Sunday.