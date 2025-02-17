Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection

Pope Francis leads the Vespers prayer service on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Feb 17, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)

17 Feb 2025 04:28PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2025 05:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Pope Francis was in hospital for a fourth day on Monday (Feb 17), with the Vatican saying he was being treated for a respiratory tract infection and was in stable condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff had a peaceful night on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA reported. The Vatican had not yet provided an update on the pope's condition on Monday.

Pope Francis, who has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning.

His doctors have advised complete rest, and Pope Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

The Vatican on Sunday described his condition as "stable" and said his treatment was ongoing. It said earlier he would remain in hospital for as long as required.

While in hospital over the weekend, the pope continued his recent practice of making phone calls to speak with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported on Monday.

One of the parish members said Pope Francis had called on both Friday and Saturday and was in "good humour" but sounded "a bit tired".

The Vatican has cancelled the pope's planned visit to Rome's famed Cinecitta film studios, scheduled for Monday.

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days," the pope wrote on X on Sunday. 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pope Francis Vatican City
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement