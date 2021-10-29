Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations

LONDON: Political leaders must give "concrete hope" to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, Pope Francis said in a message released in Friday (Oct 29).

The United Nation's COP26 summit runs from Oct 31 to Nov 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, and Pope Francis called for a "renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world" to spur action.

"It is essential that each of us be committed to this urgent change of direction," he said on BBC Radio.

"The political decision-makers who will meet at COP26 in Glasgow are urgently summoned to provide effective responses to the present ecological crisis and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations."