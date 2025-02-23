Pope Francis in critical condition, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis's condition "continues to be critical", the Vatican said Saturday (Feb 22), saying the 88-year-old was alert but had a respiratory attack that required "high-flow oxygen", and also blood transfusions.

"The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger," the Vatican said in its regular early evening update.

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it said.