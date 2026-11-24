Late pope’s diary recounts seeing the devil, gates of hell
“Pagan seduction in all its force. I watched a little, and it terrified me,” the late Pope Francis said, adding that he “took the rosary as a weapon”.
The late Pope Francis saw the devil three times and once saw the “gates of hell”, he revealed in his personal diary, excerpts of which were published Tuesday (Nov 24) in a new book.
The Private Diary of Pope Francis, by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that reveals his worries, regrets and self-critiques - as well as his enormous humanity and faith.
Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said he was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings inside the black plastic journal.
Upon Francis’ death last year, Fernandez expressed concern to his successor, Leo XIV, that the book would be “left forgotten in some storage”. He was allowed to publish passages, noting that “the spiritual concerns present in his (Francis’) heart are very clear and can do us good”.
In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, he saw the devil three different times including “from the car while I was going home, and in the choir during the mass”, and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.
“I discovered that the demon was prowling brazenly, hovering cunningly,” wrote Francis in his journal on Jan 24, 2021, according to an advance copy of the French language version of the book published by Albin Michel and viewed by Agence France-Presse.
Francis wrote that he recalled three episodes “where I’m sure he actually appeared physically”.
“About 15 years ago. I saw him from the car window. I won’t forget his threatening and, at the same time, alluring eyes,” he wrote.
During the second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, Francis wrote: “He looked at me with flaming eyes.
“I won’t forget that look, more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire.”
The third episode occurred during a meeting in Rome, following a visit to Chile.
“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything … I can’t forget the powerful rasp of his voice,” he wrote, adding that “the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters”.
Francis also revealed, on Jun 7, 2018, that on the night before, while getting ready to go to sleep, he “saw the gates of hell”.
“Pagan seduction in all its force. I watched a little, and it terrified me,” he said, adding that he “took the rosary as a weapon”.
“It’s dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn,” he wrote.
Throughout the diary, Francis does not hesitate to criticise himself, for his occasional “feelings of disdain, envy, pride” or for having ignored a drunk man in the street who addressed him “because I wanted to walk in peace and quiet”.
“The arrogant, self-sufficient, cynical Jorge who lies to himself,” is how the former pope described himself on Dec 30, 2022.
On Jan 15, 2017, he confessed that “for the past three or four days, I’ve been really angry and upset”.
While charismatic, Pope Francis also had a strong personality and was sometimes criticised within the Curia, the Catholic Church’s governing body, for being authoritarian.
Mercy is a recurrent theme in the journal.
“In hindsight, I realised all the harm I’ve caused in my life. How much of the Lord’s mercy I need!” he wrote on Jan 5, 1997.
Pope Francis appeared to worry that his days on Earth would be short-lived, fretting over his ageing and the need to “deal with it”.
In 1996, at age 60 - nearly three decades before his death - he wrote: “I want to do good with the little time I have left, hoping to be kind.
“How much time wasted, how much harm done!”
In 2001, he wrote that “the age of 65 makes me think of the end. I’m already counting down”.
The worries continued even after becoming pope in 2013, with Francis writing on Apr 9, 2016 that “the devil’s attacks, in different forms, have increased … Is this a sign that time is running out and he doesn’t want to lose?”
The journal contains 86 pages written before his election as pope in 2013, and another 55 afterwards.
One of the briefest - and most moving - passages in Francis’ diary comes on Jul 21, 2013: “On March 13, they elected me pope”.
Francis died on Apr 21, 2025.