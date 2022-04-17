Pope leads crowds in first outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday (Apr 17) Mass in St Peter’s Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, making Christianity's most joyous day at a time when the war in Ukraine has weighed heavily on his heart.

The pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as he stepped out from the back of St Peter's Basilica to reach an altar set up on the steps outside, shaded by a canopy against brilliant sunshine.

Tens of thousands of people, numbered at 50,000 by the Vatican, many in shirt sleeves, packed the flower-bedecked square and a nearby boulevard to hear his words.

After the Mass, Pope Francis, who is 85 and also suffers from chronic back problems, was set to move to the central balcony of the basilica, where he will deliver a geopolitical speech known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world), which pontiffs in recent decades have used to decry conflicts and injustices across the globe.

Right after the end of Mass, Pope Francis shook hands with prelates, then got aboard the white popemobile for a whirl through the square to greet cheering well-wishers among the rank-and-file faithful.