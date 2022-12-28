Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'

Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'

FILE PHOTO: Former pope Benedict (right) is greeted by Pope Francis during a ceremony to mark his 65th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood at the Vatican Jun 28, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

28 Dec 2022 05:28PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 05:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict on Wednesday (Dec 28), saying he is "very sick".

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end," Francis said, speaking in Italian.

There was no immediate comment from the Vatican on the state of Benedict's health, and phone calls to his residence in the Vatican were not answered. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Pope Francis Vatican City

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.