Pope Francis, in Corsica, warns against religion that stokes divisions

AJACCIO, France: Pope Francis urged Catholic priests on Sunday (Dec 15) to guard against spiritual groups that stoke political divisions, speaking during a one-day visit to Corsica, the first by a pontiff to the French Mediterranean island.

At a conference on religion across the Mediterranean, the pontiff warned against varieties of spirituality that "seek self-aggrandisement by fuelling polemics, narrow-mindedness, divisions and exclusivist attitudes".

"The Church's pastors (are) called to be vigilant, to exercise discernment and to be constantly attentive to (these) popular forms of religiosity," the pope said.

Francis, making his third and probably last foreign trip of 2024, did not name any specific religious groups.