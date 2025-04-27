All eyes turn to conclave after Pope Francis' funeral

VATICAN CITY: With Pope Francis laid to rest, all eyes turn now to the conclave, the secretive meeting of cardinals set to convene within days to elect a new head of the Catholic Church.

Mourners were permitted to visit his tomb for the first time on Sunday (Apr 27), a day after an estimated 400,000 people including world leaders turned out for the Argentine's funeral at the Vatican and burial in Rome.

The crowds were a testament to the popularity of Francis, an energetic reformer who championed the poorest and most vulnerable.

Many of those mourning the late pope, who died on Monday aged 88, expressed anxiety about who would succeed him.

"He ended up transforming the Church into something more normal, more human," said Romina Cacciatore, 48, an Argentinian translator living in Italy.

"I'm worried about what's coming."