Pope rests as Vatican reports new improvement

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital, the Vatican said on Friday (Feb 28), a day after it noted improvement in his clinical condition for a second straight day.

After being admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 for breathing difficulties, the pontiff's condition sparked widespread alarm as it deteriorated into pneumonia in both lungs. The Vatican has released some optimistic statements however.

"As in the past days, the night has passed quietly and the pope is now resting," the Vatican said in its morning bulletin on the 88-year-old's health.

After a difficult weekend in which the Argentine, who has been pope since 2013, suffered a respiratory attack, the Vatican this week noted slight, incremental improvements in his condition.

It said Francis showed a "slight improvement" on Monday and revealed on Tuesday that his condition was "critical but stable". It has not termed his condition as "critical" since.

A "further, slight improvement" was reported on Wednesday, and on Thursday the Vatican said the "clinical conditions of the Holy Father are confirmed to be improving today also".

The Vatican has not, however, modified the pope's prognosis of "reserved" - which means doctors will not predict the likely outcome of the pope's current condition.

Medical experts have warned that Francis' age and the chronic respiratory disease from which he suffers mean a sustained recovery could take time.

"Given the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis," the Vatican said on Thursday.

Francis has continued to work in hospital, where he is in a special papal suite on the 10th floor, while carrying out respiratory physiotherapy in between resting and praying, according to the Vatican.