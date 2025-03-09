Pope Francis, starting fourth week in hospital, showing improvement: Vatican

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is showing a "good response" to his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia and his overall condition is gradually improving, the Vatican said on Saturday (Mar 8).

Pope Francis, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for more than three weeks with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.

"The clinical condition of the Holy Father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment," the latest detailed medical update said.

The pope, it said, has continued to have no fever and his blood tests have remained stable.

Although the doctors said they had seen "a gradual, slight improvement" in the pope's overall condition, they maintained a guarded prognosis "in order to ensure these initial improvements continue in the coming days".

The pope is continuing to receive oxygen to help with his breathing, the Vatican press office said. During the day, he uses a small oxygen hose under his nose. At night, he has been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation as he sleeps.