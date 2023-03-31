Pope on the mend as antibiotics target bronchitis

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis spent a peaceful second night in hospital for treatment of bronchitis, a Vatican source said on Friday (Mar 31), after doctors reported a "marked improvement" in the 86-year-old's condition.

The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for what the Vatican initially said were pre-planned tests, after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Medical staff said in a statement late on Thursday that Francis was suffering from an "infectious bronchitis which required the administration of antibiotics".

The treatment has resulted in "a marked improvement in his state of health" and the pontiff could be back home in the Vatican "in the coming days", it said.

By Thursday morning, he was feeling well enough to eat, pray and work from his private suite on the tenth floor of the hospital, according to the Vatican.

"Last night also passed peacefully," the source said on Friday morning.

The pope's infection, just weeks after he marked 10 years as head of the worldwide Catholic Church, has sparked widespread concern while also fuelling speculation about his future.

The Argentine, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has suffered from more health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

The pope's illness has raised questions over whether he will be at services in the Holy Week and Easter, Christianity's most important holiday.

Francis would normally preside over the celebrations, which kick off this weekend with Palm Sunday.