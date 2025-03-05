What we know about the health of Pope Francis

UPDATES BUT NO PHOTOS

The pope has been staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, praying, doing some work and receiving colleagues, according to a Vatican source.



In a notable shift towards transparency compared to previous papacies, the Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on his health.



The morning statement, normally one line shortly after 0700 GMT on his night's sleep, arrives to accredited reporters via Telegram and then is sent via email.



A more detailed medical bulletin arrives around 1800 GMT, describing the pope's clinical progress.



Doctors said Francis himself had requested they be frank about his medical state.



However, he has not been seen in public since being hospitalised, notably missing his Sunday Angelus prayers, which during previous hospital stays he delivered from the Gemelli balcony.



Nor has the Vatican published any images of the pontiff. It has published some written texts on his behalf.