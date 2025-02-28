Second day of health improvements for Pope Francis, reports Vatican

"NOT THERE YET"

Francesco Blasi, head of pneumology at Milan Polyclinic, and Stefania Vaglio, director of the Immune-haematology unit at the Sant'Andrea Polyclinic in Rome, said the pope's prognosis remains reserved because "the respiratory problem has not been resolved.



"For an 88-year-old who was already suffering from a chronic respiratory disease before the pneumonia, (his condition) remains critical at least until the improvement is defined as stable," they said in a joint interview with the Corriere della Sera daily.



"We are not there yet. More days of waiting are needed".



In the meantime, the "respiratory physiotherapy" Francis is doing is key for patients with severe pneumonia, Blasi and Vaglio said.



The exercises help them learn how to best use the muscles involved in breathing, they added.



At 14 days so far, this current hospitalisation is Francis's longest.



Despite his critical condition, Francis has kept up with Church matters from his hospital suite.



"The pope wants to push through decisions he cares about, it is a manifestation of strength, of a willingness to govern," Adriano Prosperi, a historian specialised in the Church, told the Repubblica daily.



Elected in 2013, Francis has aroused both fervour and fury within the Church with reforms aimed at opening the doors of a centuries-old institution to the modern-day faithful.



"Francis knows that what he leaves behind is in danger, and wants to protect it", Prosperi said.