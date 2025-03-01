Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital after 'isolated' breathing crisis, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for just over two weeks fighting double pneumonia, had a peaceful night and is resting, the Vatican said on Saturday (Mar 1).

After days of cautious optimism, the 88-year-old pontiff had a setback on Friday, suffering an "isolated breathing crisis" that required non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said.

The episode came just hours after a Vatican source said the 88-year-old pontiff's condition was no longer considered critical, following a series of incremental improvements.

Francis, who has spent the past two weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital, "presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which ... led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture", the Vatican said in a statement on Friday evening.

"The Holy Father promptly underwent broncho-aspiration and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange," it said.

Francis "remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic manoeuvres", it added.

His doctors said it would take the next 24 to 48 hours to see if this breathing trouble has worsened his condition or not, a Vatican source said.

The pontiff, who is "not out of danger", was using an oxygen mask that covers his nose and mouth but was "in good spirits", the source added.

He also responded better than others might have done in his condition, the source said.

The pope was hospitalised on Feb14 for breathing difficulties but his condition deteriorated into pneumonia in both lungs, sparking alarm.

He suffered a breathing attack at the weekend but since then appeared to have been getting slightly better, with the Vatican releasing more optimistic medical updates.

It has not yet modified the pope's prognosis of "reserved", however, which means doctors will not predict changes in his health.