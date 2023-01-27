Laws that criminalise homosexuality are 'unjust', Pope Francis says in interview

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis criticised laws that criminalise homosexuality as “unjust” and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people into the Church, saying that God loves all his children just as they are.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalise homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin”.

But he attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds, and said that bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognise the dignity of everyone.

“These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us”.

Sixty-seven countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalise consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty, according to the Human Dignity Trust, which works to end such laws.

Experts say that even where the laws are not enforced, they contribute to harassment, stigmatisation and violence against LGBTQ people.

In the United States, more than a dozen states still have anti-sodomy laws on the books, despite a 2003 Supreme Court ruling declaring them unconstitutional.

Gay rights advocates say that the antiquated laws are used to harass homosexuals, and point to new legislation, such as the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as evidence of continued efforts to marginalise LGBTQ people.