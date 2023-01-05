Pope Francis leads ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral

VATICAN CITY: Tens of thousands of mourners gathered Thursday (Jan 5) for the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, led by his successor Pope Francis in an event unprecedented in modern times.

The body of the German theologian, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, was laid out in a simple cypress coffin in front of St Peter's Basilica, where his remains will later be laid in the crypt.

For the first time in modern history, the proceedings were led by a sitting pope, Francis, who will deliver the homily.

On either side of the coffin were seated red-clad cardinals and dignitaries from around the world, among them heads of state including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tens of thousands of members of public also attended, many of them queuing before dawn to pay their respects to Benedict, who died last Saturday aged 95.

"Benedict is a bit like my father, so I had to pay homage to him," said Cristina Grisanti, a 59-year-old from Milan, who hailed the former pope's "purity, his candour, his mildness".