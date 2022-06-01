Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis leads international prayer service for peace in Ukraine, elsewhere
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope Francis leads international prayer service for peace in Ukraine, elsewhere

Pope Francis leads international prayer service for peace in Ukraine, elsewhere
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after leading a prayer for peace from Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, Italy, on May 31, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
Pope Francis leads international prayer service for peace in Ukraine, elsewhere
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after leading a prayer for peace from Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, Italy, on May 31, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
01 Jun 2022 06:05AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 06:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Pope Francis led an international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and other places stricken by war on Tuesday (May 31), sitting in his wheelchair before a statue that Romans traditionally associate with peace.

The 85-year-old pope visited the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and prayed before the statue of Mary Queen of Peace. Pope Benedict XV commissioned the work in 1918 to ask God to end World War One.

Worshippers in shrines in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria and other countries were connected by video and Catholics around the world were asked to pray at the same time.

About 1,000 attended the service in Rome, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Before praying the rosary, Pope Francis asked Mary, who in Christianity is revered as the Mother of God, to "reconcile hearts that are full of violence and vendetta".

Pope Francis, who has made numerous appeals for peace in Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, is suffering from knee pain and has been using a wheelchair for the past few weeks.

As he was leaving the church, he stopped to greet other people in wheelchairs, including a boy wearing a Ukrainian flag around his neck.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pope Francis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us