World

Pope Francis: Life in pictures
World

Pope Francis: Life in pictures

Pope Francis: Life in pictures

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican Mar 17, 2013. (File photo: REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

21 Apr 2025 09:07PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2025 09:46PM)
Pope Francis died on Monday (Apr 21), aged 88, ending a 12-year papacy marked by attempts to reform the Catholic Church.

Only a day earlier, the frail-looking pope had delighted crowds at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.

"He lived this Easter and then he went," a worshipper said with tears in her eyes as she visited the Vatican on Monday. 

FROM BUENOS AIRES TO THE VATICAN

Pope Francis, whose real name was Jorge Bergoglio, was born on Dec 17, 1936, into a family of Italian immigrants who had settled in Buenos Aires.

He attended a technical high school and worked for a while as a chemical technician at a food laboratory. After he decided to become a priest, he studied at the diocesan seminary and in 1958 entered the Jesuit religious order.

Undated picture taken in Buenos Aires, released by Clarin's journalist Sergio Rubin, of the then child Jorge Mario Bergoglio. (File photo: Handout via AFP/Sergio Rubin)
Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, left, holds on to his umbrella next to Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as they walk in St. Peter's Square after attending a cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, on Mar 6, 2013. (File photo: AP/Andrew Medichini)

He was ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969, rapidly rising to head the order in Argentina.

On Mar 13, 2013, he became the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to hold the post. He was 76 when he was elected, taking over after Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff since the Middle Ages to step down.

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, on Mar 13, 2013. (File photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini)
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, on Mar 13, 2013. (File photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez)

Pope Francis endeared himself to millions of Catholics with his simplicity when he spoke minutes after his election as pope.

"Brothers and sisters, good evening," were his first words from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, departing from the traditional salutation "Praised be Jesus Christ!".

Former Pope Benedict is greeted by Pope Francis during a ceremony to mark his 65th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood at the Vatican on Jun 28, 2016. (File photo: Handout via Reuters/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis walks inside St. Peter's Basilica to lead a private Mass in a side chapel where St. John Paul II is buried to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the late pope's birth on the day of the full reopening of the basilica as the Vatican eases measures put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, at the Vatican, on May 18, 2020. (File photo: Handout via Reuters/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis holds the holy bread as he celebrates the Eucharist during a Holy Mass as part of World Youth Day, on Nov 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. (File photo: AFP/Vincenzo Pinto)

FOOTBALL FAN

While his predecessor loved Mozart, Pope Francis' passion was football.

His love of the sport was inseparable from his loyalty to the San Lorenzo club in Buenos Aires, where he went to watch matches with his father and brothers.

"It was romantic football," he recalled. 

He often recounted playing as a young boy on the streets of Buenos Aires, using a ball made of rags.

Pope Francis greets Argentinian former football star Diego Armando Maradona prior to a meeting with members of the Scholas Occurentes organisation at the Vatican, on Sept 4, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Filippo Monteforte)
Pope Francis attends a children's football match during World Children's Day event at the Olympic stadium in Rome, on May 25, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Filippo Monteforte)

DEFENDER OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis strongly defended social justice and spoke out for the rights of refugees.

He visited the Greek island of Lesbos and brought a dozen refugees to Italy on his plane, and asked Church institutions to work to stop human trafficking and modern slavery.

He ordered his charity arm to help the homeless in the neighbourhood around the Vatican, opening a shelter and a place for them to have baths and haircuts and see foot doctors. He gave the homeless a private tour of the Sistine Chapel.

Pope Francis kisses the foot of a refugee during the foot-washing ritual at the Castelnuovo di Porto refugees centre near Rome, Italy, on Mar 24, 2016. (File photo: Handout via Reuters/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, on Mar 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi)
Pope Francis waves at the end of the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Mar 20, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Tony Gentile)
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Oct 23, 2019. (File photo: AP/Andrew Medichini)

CHURCH FOR THE POOR

Pope Francis renounced the spacious papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace and never moved out of the Vatican guest house where he and the other cardinals who entered the conclave of 2013 were billeted in simple rooms.

From the start, Francis sent clear signals to priests and bishops about the type of Church he wanted.

He said there was no room for "careerists or social climbers" among the clergy, told cardinals they should not live "like princes," and said the Church should not "dissect theology" in lush salons while there were poor people around the corner.

"If investments in banks fall, it is a tragedy and people say 'what are we going to do?' but if people die of hunger, have nothing to eat or suffer from poor health, that's nothing. This is our crisis today. A Church that is poor and for the poor has to fight this mentality," he said early in his papacy.

Pope Francis meets with people as he unexpectedly appears during the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Apr 13, 2025. (File photo: Handout via Reuters/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis appears for the first time since his return to the Vatican, on the day of a Mass for Jubilee of Sick and Health Care Workers in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican, on Apr 6, 2025. (File photo: Handout via Reuters/Vatican Media)
Pope Francis releases a white dove prior to delivering a Holy Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul, on Nov 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters/Stoyan Nenov)

PROGRESSIVE CHURCH

Under his watch, an overhauled Vatican constitution allowed any baptised lay Catholic, including women, to head most departments in the Catholic Church's central administration.

He put more women in senior Vatican roles than any previous pope, but not as many as progressives wanted.

His desire to connect extended to telephone calls. He became known as the "cold call pope" for phoning people unannounced, usually after they had written to him about a problem or he had heard that they had been touched by tragedy.

"This is Francis," were the words that incredulous people heard on the other end of the line. "Really, this is Pope Francis."

Pope Francis sits in between nuns on the day of a weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, on Feb 5, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli)
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Vatican, on Jun 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli)

At the same time, conservatives were unhappy with the pope because of his informal style.

They baulked at his calls for the Church to be more welcoming to LGBT people and divorced Catholics and at his clampdowns on the use of the traditional Latin Mass.

Despite many efforts, Pope Francis also struggled to get a grip on the Church's crisis over sexual abuse by clerics.

Pope Francis censes as he leads mass at Nicosia's main football stadium, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Europe's last divided capital, on Dec 3, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Andreas Solaro)
Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, on Feb 13, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Max Rossi)

WORLDWIDE PRESTIGE

Pope Francis enjoyed considerable prestige internationally, with world leaders praising him for having strongly defended social justice, the rights of migrants and the environment.

He made 47 trips outside of Italy, visiting more than 65 states and territories.

Pope Francis sits with headgear as he visits Vanimo, Papua New Guinea, on Sep 8, 2024. (File photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp in Poland, on Jul 29, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Filippo Monteforte)
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Ajaccio, as part of his trip on the French island of Corsica, on Dec 15, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Bertrand Guay)

These included the first trip by any pope to Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, North Macedonia, Bahrain and Mongolia.

In 2024, he made a four-nation Asia Pacific tour that stretched over 11 days. It was the longest trip of his papacy, covering Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore.

Source: Agencies/CNA/gs/dc

Pope Francis
