Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

His medical team said the pope was able to get out of bed and sit in an armchair to do some work, but predicted that he would remain in hospital "at least" through next week.



Alfieri said that given the pope was 88, with prior health concerns, he was obviously a fragile patient.



He added that the pope did not have sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition when a body responds to an infection by harming its own tissue and organs. However, he said there was always a risk that the infection could spread in his body.