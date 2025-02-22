Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for double pneumonia, is not in danger of death but has not been fully cured and his condition could yet change, one of his doctors said on Friday (Feb 21).
"Is he out of danger? No. But if the question is 'is he in danger of death', the answer is 'no'," Sergio Alfieri told a press conference.
Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted on Feb 14 after struggling with breathing difficulties for several days.
Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
"Is he out of danger? No. But if the question is 'is he in danger of death', the answer is 'no'," Sergio Alfieri told a press conference.
Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted on Feb 14 after struggling with breathing difficulties for several days.
Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe.
His medical team said the pope was able to get out of bed and sit in an armchair to do some work, but predicted that he would remain in hospital "at least" through next week.
Alfieri said that given the pope was 88, with prior health concerns, he was obviously a fragile patient.
He added that the pope did not have sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition when a body responds to an infection by harming its own tissue and organs. However, he said there was always a risk that the infection could spread in his body.
Alfieri said that given the pope was 88, with prior health concerns, he was obviously a fragile patient.
He added that the pope did not have sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition when a body responds to an infection by harming its own tissue and organs. However, he said there was always a risk that the infection could spread in his body.
Source: Reuters/fs
Also worth reading
Content is loading...