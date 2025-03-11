Pope out of danger, talk turns to return home

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis was reported to be in good spirits on Tuesday (Mar 11) after the Vatican declared he was out of danger and could even be discharged in the near future after almost one month in hospital with pneumonia.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Feb 14 with pneumonia in both lungs and has suffered several respiratory crises that sparked real fear for his life.

But after a week of steady improvements, the Holy See on Monday evening said his prognosis was no longer considered "reserved", or uncertain – meaning his life is no longer at risk.

His condition remains complex and he will require hospital treatment for "several more days", it added – with the implication that after that, he could go home to the Vatican.

A Vatican source on Tuesday denied, however, that preparations were under way for his return to the Santa Marta residence, indicating his discharge was not imminent.

Francis missed the start of the Lent religious period last week.

Speculation is now growing as to whether he may be able to participate in celebrations for Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar which culminates on Apr 20.

Simonetta Maronge, an employee of the Santa Marta, urged the pope to come home soon.

"May he return to Santa Marta soon, we deeply love him and Santa Marta is empty without him," she told AFP outside the Gemelli hospital.

PRAYERS AND MEDITATION

The Vatican source said on Tuesday that the pope's spirits were "good".

The press office said he had that morning prayed in the private chapel next to the papal suite on the 10th floor of the hospital, and that he had taken part remotely in spiritual exercises – prayers and meditation – in the Vatican.

The Vatican has been giving twice-daily updates on the pope's health, but these have been reduced since he has improved, and no formal bulletin was expected Tuesday evening.

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy," the Vatican said in a statement Monday evening.

"For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their reserved prognosis."

It added that "given the complexity of the pope's clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalisation, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days".