Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis in hospital

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican on Sunday (Mar 16) released the first image of Pope Francis in hospital since he began treatment for double pneumonia, in which the 88-year-old pontiff appeared to be breathing unaided.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment. He has not been seen in public since.

Pope Francis is pictured from behind, sitting facing the altar in a chapel at the hospital. The side of his face is visible and his right hand rests on his lap. There is no sign that he is receiving the supplementary oxygen that he has been given throughout his stay.

The Vatican said the photo was taken on Sunday when the pope celebrated Mass with other priests in the chapel.

In its latest medical update, issued on Saturday, the Vatican said Pope Francis was gradually improving and was using less mechanical ventilation at night to help with breathing.

The pope has been described as being in a stable or improving condition for nearly two weeks, but the Vatican has not yet given a timeframe for his discharge, saying his recovery is going slowly.