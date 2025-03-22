Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis plans to make first public appearance in five weeks on Mar 23
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Pope Francis plans to make first public appearance in five weeks on Mar 23

Pope Francis plans to make first public appearance in five weeks on Mar 23

A person holds an image of Pope Francis on the day of a prayer service at St. Peter's square as Pope Francis continues hospitalization, at the Vatican, on Mar 19, 2025. (File photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

22 Mar 2025 06:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis plans to make his first appearance in five weeks on Sunday (Mar 23), offering a blessing from the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he battles double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, was admitted to the hospital on Feb 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.

The pope has only been seen once during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.

Francis wants to come to the hospital window around noon-time on Sunday to give a greeting and blessing, the Vatican said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The pope usually offers a weekly noon-time prayer in St. Peter's Square on Sundays. Francis has not been able to do since Feb 9, before going to hospital.

The Vatican said Francis was not expected to deliver the prayer this Sunday, in a sign that the pope is still recovering from pneumonia, but would come to the window for a greeting.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

Pope Francis Vatican
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement