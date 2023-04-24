Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis plans to visit his native Argentina in 2024, local media reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope Francis plans to visit his native Argentina in 2024, local media reports

Pope Francis plans to visit his native Argentina in 2024, local media reports

Pope Francis speaks as he attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Apr 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

24 Apr 2023 03:07AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES: Pope Francis, who has not visited his home country Argentina since he left for the Vatican a decade ago, said he planned to visit in 2024, local media reported on Sunday (Apr 23).

"I always wanted to return," Francis told Argentina's La Nacion newspaper.

If the visit takes place, he would travel a year after the general elections next October.

"Don't link me to Argentine politics, please," the leader of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics is quoted as saying.

The Vatican was not immediately available for comment.

The pope's homeland is battling 100 per cent annual inflation and near 40 per cent poverty.

Francis is the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church. While he has not yet returned to Argentina, he has made multiple trips abroad, including Africa.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pope Francis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.