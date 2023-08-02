Pope heads to Portugal as country grapples with clergy sexual abuse

LISBON: Pope Francis arrives in Lisbon on Wednesday (Aug 8) for a global gathering of young Catholics taking place in the shadow of Portugal's huge clergy sexual abuse scandal and criticism of soaring costs for the event.

Hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world have descended on Lisbon to welcome Pope Francis, who is due to land at Lisbon's military air base at 10am.

World Youth Day was devised by the late Pope John Paul for young Catholics in their teens or early 20s and is held every two or three years in a different city. This will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 86-year-old Pope Francis is making his first trip since intestinal surgery in June and uses a wheelchair and cane.

In Lisbon, huge stages have been set up, screens installed and posters with Francis' face plastered across the city.