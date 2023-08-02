Pope vows to keep 'stirring things up' in Church as Portugal visit begins

LISBON: Pope Francis promised on Wednesday (Aug 2) to continue to "stir things up" in the Catholic Church as he moves on with reforms and changes that could leave a lasting legacy.

Francis was speaking at the start of a five-day trip to Portugal to attend a global gathering of young Catholics known as the World Youth Day, held every two or three years in a different city.

The trip is taking place in the shadow of Portugal's huge clergy sexual abuse scandal and local anger at the soaring costs for the event.

Speaking to reporters on the plane from Rome, Francis was reminded of when he urged young people at his first World Youth Day, in Brazil, to not be complacent in the Church but to make noise in order to make themselves heard and instil change.

"We will continue to stir things up," he said.

Francis has enacted numerous changes in the Church since his election in 2013, sometimes upsetting conservatives as he has given women more roles and made it more welcoming and less judgmental towards some groups, including members of the LGBT community.

The 86-year-old pope is making his first trip since intestinal surgery in June and uses a wheelchair and cane.

Francis, who seemed in good form as he walked with the help of a cane in the reporters' section of the plane, said he hoped to return to Rome on Sunday "rejuvenated by his encounter with young people".

It is the fourth such event Francis will preside over since he became pope.