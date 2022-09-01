Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman

Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses students as he visits the International University in Moscow on Feb 9, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov)
Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
Pope John Paul II talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an audience at the Vatican, on Nov 18, 1990. (Photo: REUTERS/Luciano Mellace)
Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
Pope Francis celebrates a mass after he raised new Cardinals to the highest rank in the Catholic hierarchy, at St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on Aug 30, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli)
Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
Former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev (R), president of the World Awards, presents Pope John Paul II with the World Tolerance Award 2002 at the Vatican. (Photo: REUTERS/World Connection/Felici)
01 Sep 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 05:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday (Aug 31) praised the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as a far-sighted statesman who was committed to improving relations among nations.

Francis sent a message to Irina, Gorbachev's daughter, saying he was "spiritually close in his moment of pain". Francis called her father an "esteemed statesman".

In the message, released by the Vatican, Francis said he was grateful for Gorbachev's "far-sighted commitment to concord and fraternity among peoples as well as to progress for his own country at a time of important changes".

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, travelled to the Vatican in December, 1989, to hold a historic meeting with Pope John Paul II.

That meeting, the first between a pope and a Soviet leader, came at the end of a tumultuous year that saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the countries of Eastern Europe, including John Paul's Poland, begin to break away from Moscow's grip.

Nearly all former Soviet Republics, including Russia, now have diplomatic relations with the Vatican, as do Eastern European countries that were once part of the Warsaw Pact.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Mikhail Gorbachev Pope Francis Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.