Pope Francis must relearn to speak after oxygen therapy, cardinal says

ROME: Pope Francis is slowly regaining his strength in hospital but must "relearn to speak" after prolonged use of high-flow oxygen therapy, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez said on Friday (Mar 21).

The cardinal, who is the head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, dismissed speculation that the pontiff would retire and said he was returning to his old self.

"The pope is doing very well, but high-flow oxygen dries everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his overall physical condition is as it was before," Fernandez said at a presentation of a new book by Pope Francis on poetry.

The 88-year-old pope has been hospitalised for five weeks suffering from double pneumonia, during which time the Vatican has released just one brief audio of him speaking, on Mar 6, when his voice was broken, breathless and hard to understand.