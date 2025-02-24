Pope Francis remains critical and has 'slight' kidney issue, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, remains in a critical condition for a second day running and has shown an "initial, slight insufficiency" in his kidney function, the Vatican said on Sunday (Feb 23).

The prognosis for the 88-year-old pope, who required a transfusion of two units of blood on Saturday after experiencing a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis", remains "guarded", according to the latest medical update.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14. The Vatican first described his condition as critical on Saturday.

"The condition of the Holy Father remains critical; however, since last night he has not experienced further respiratory crises," the Vatican said on Sunday.

Blood tests also indicated "an initial, slight renal insufficiency, which is currently under control", it said, referring to the functioning of the kidneys, which filter waste products in the blood.

"The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for the pharmacological therapies to show some effect, require that the prognosis remains guarded," said the statement.

The statement described the pope as "alert and well-oriented" and said he was receiving "high-flow oxygen therapy" through a tube under his nose.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex", saying it is being caused by two or more microorganisms.

Pope Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.