Pope Francis resting, stable as nears three weeks in hospital

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis was "resting" on Thursday (Mar 6) after a peaceful night, the Vatican said as the 88-year-old nears three weeks in hospital with pneumonia.

The Argentine pontiff, head of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Feb 14.

The Vatican said late on Wednesday his condition was stable and that he had spent the day in an armchair, with no repeat of Monday's respiratory failure.

But "given the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains reserved", it added, meaning doctors will not say how they expect his condition to evolve.

On Thursday morning, the Holy See issued a typically brief statement saying "the night passed peacefully" and the pope was resting.

For the last three nights Francis – who had part of a lung removed as a young man – has worn an oxygen mask to help him sleep.

On Thursday morning, as the previous day, he switched to a less onerous nasal cannula – a plastic tube tucking into his nostrils – which provides high-flow oxygen, a Vatican source said.

Francis missed the formal Ash Wednesday celebrations in Rome marking the start of Lent, but took part in a blessing in his private suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli.

The Vatican has been providing twice daily updates on the pope's health.

But the leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics has not been seen in public since his hospitalisation – the longest of his papacy.

Nor has the Vatican issued any photos, although Francis has published several texts.