Pope Francis says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia
Pope Francis says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia

Pope Francis speaks during Regina Caeli prayer, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 1, 2022. (Photo: Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters)

01 May 2022 07:29PM (Updated: 01 May 2022 07:29PM)
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday (May 1) described the war in Ukraine as a "macabre regression of humanity" that makes him "suffer and cry", calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to thousands of people in St Peter's Square for his noon blessing, Francis again implicitly criticised Russia.

In Roman Catholicism, the month of May is dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God. Francis asked for month-long prayers for peace in Ukraine.

"My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed," he said of the mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city, which is named after Mary.

"I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, in particular the weakest, the elderly, the children," he said.

Source: Reuters/ng

