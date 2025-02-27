Pope Francis slept well as his condition improves: Vatican

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for double pneumonia, slept well overnight and is resting, the Vatican said in a brief statement on Thursday (Feb 27).

The 88-year-old pontiff was spending his 14th day in Rome's Gemelli hospital after coming down with a severe respiratory infection that triggered various complications.

The Vatican gave a largely upbeat assessment of his health on Wednesday evening, saying there had been a "further, slight improvement" in his condition.

It said a "mild kidney insufficiency" reported at the weekend had been resolved. However, it said his prognosis was still "guarded", meaning he was not out of danger yet.

The Vatican is issuing brief early-morning statements followed by more detailed assessments in the evenings, prepared by his doctors, aiming to counter the spread of misinformation on social media.

On Wednesday, the Vatican said for the first time that the pope was receiving respiratory physiotherapy, which is normally aimed at improving lung function, clearing secretions and making breathing more efficient.

Pope Francis, who has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years, is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican said Pope Francis suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" on Saturday, but there have been no repeat incidents.

Hundreds of people have gathered in St Peter's Square over the past three evenings for prayer vigils attended by senior Church figures. Some well-wishers have also gathered daily outside the hospital to offer silent support.

"At this moment, I think I feel confident. I am happy with the news that I'm getting from Vatican News, that he is getting better," said Sister Theodosia Baki from Cameroon, speaking outside the hospital, on the northern fringes of Rome.