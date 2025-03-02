Pope 'stable', no repeat of breathing crisis: Vatican

ROME: Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for two weeks with double pneumonia, is in a "stable" condition, with no repeat of the previous day's breathing crisis, the Vatican said on Saturday (Mar 1).

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church is still receiving oxygen, but has no fever, has been eating, was alert and praying, the Holy See said in its regular evening update.

His haemodynamic parameters - those relating to the flow of blood - are also stable and he does not have leukocytosis, a high white blood cell count that often indicates an infection, the Vatican said.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable," it said, while adding that the prognosis, as in previous days, remained "reserved".

Pope Francis, leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 with bronchitis, but it soon developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Last weekend the Vatican reported he was in a "critical" condition, suffering a major respiratory attack and requiring blood transfusions, prompting widespread concern.

Throughout the week it described a series of incremental improvements, but then on Friday, there was more alarming news.

Pope Francis "presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which ... led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture", the Vatican said.

His doctors said it would take 24 to 48 hours to see if this has worsened his condition or not.

Andrea Ungar, professor of geriatrics at the University of Florence, told AFP on Saturday that it appeared vomit had entered the pope's lungs, which "aggravated the pneumonia".

Such an issue normally required a strengthening of antibiotics, ventilation and respiratory exercises, he said.

He also agreed that the first 24 to 48 hours after an incident were crucial, adding that the pontiff would likely stay in hospital a long time, "at least 10 days" in the most optimistic scenario.

Catholics and other well-wishers around the world have been praying for the pope, a liberal reformer who has led the Church for almost 12 years.

On Saturday, pilgrims continued to visit the Gemelli hospital despite the rain, lighting candles and praying at the foot of a statue of former pope John Paul II.

"I'm very sad," Assunta Pandolfi, a retiree from Rome, told AFP, but added that he was confident the pope would pull through.

About a dozen nuns also prayed for the pontiff while there were handwritten messages for Pope Francis, including posters illustrated by children, and balloons bearing his image.

"The whole world is worried," added Cristina Funaro, noting the television crews from across the globe gathered outside the hospital.

RECOVERY WILL TAKE TIME

Pope Francis has continued to work from the special papal suite on the Gemelli's 10th floor, but his absence has sparked fresh speculation about his ability to lead the Church.

He has not been seen in public since the morning of his hospital admission, which is the fourth since 2021 and the longest of his papacy.

On Sunday Pope Francis will miss his weekly Angelus prayer for the third weekend in a row, with the Vatican saying it would publish a text instead.

The Jesuit, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.

In 2021 he underwent colon surgery and two years later had a hernia operation. He is also prone to bronchitis and suffers from hip and knee pain which has made him reliant on a wheelchair.

Pope Francis has always left open the option of resigning if his health declined, following the example set by his predecessor, German theologian Benedict XVI, who quit in 2013.

Before his hospitalisation, Pope Francis had repeatedly said it was not yet the time - and may never be.

Yet medical experts have warned that Pope Francis's age and health means a sustained recovery will take time.

Pope Francis maintains a packed schedule, particularly now, as the Church celebrates the Jubilee holy year, an event predicted to draw tens of millions of pilgrims to Rome and the Vatican.